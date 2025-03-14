News

Body camera surveillance project delayed by ‘logistical issues’

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 14 March 2025

The Buffalo City Metro has been forced to delay its pilot project to install body surveillance cameras for its traffic and law enforcement officers for two months due to “logistical issues”...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2025 Suzuki XL6
Russia lays out demands for talks with US on Ukraine, sources say | REUTERS