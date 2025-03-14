News

Eastern Cape women have voices heard at UN conference

Two activists representing Masimanyane organisation attending global meeting in New York

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 14 March 2025

Two powerful voices from the Eastern Cape are making waves on the global stage...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2025 Suzuki XL6
Russia lays out demands for talks with US on Ukraine, sources say | REUTERS