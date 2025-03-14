News

Father gunned down outside Cillié High

By Brandon Nel - 14 March 2025
Police conduct investigations outside Cillié High School, where a man was shot dead on Friday morning
MURDER INVESTIGATION: Police conduct investigations outside Cillié High School, where a man was shot dead on Friday morning
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

A Gqeberha father was shot dead outside Cillié High School on Friday morning.

The man, who was sitting in his Toyota Hilux bakkie in the parking lot in front of the school’s entrance in Commercial Road, was approached by unknown assailants, who shot him in the head and upper body.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the 47-year-old man had just dropped off children at the school before he was shot dead.

“The motive for the murder is under investigation,” he said.

“A murder case was opened by Mount Road police station.”

Cillié High has since suspended schooling for the day and released its pupils to return home.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EU pledges $5.1 bln to South Africa as Trump brings them closer | REUTERS
AmaZulu Royal Family media briefing