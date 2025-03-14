A Gqeberha father was shot dead outside Cillié High School on Friday morning.
The man, who was sitting in his Toyota Hilux bakkie in the parking lot in front of the school’s entrance in Commercial Road, was approached by unknown assailants, who shot him in the head and upper body.
Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the 47-year-old man had just dropped off children at the school before he was shot dead.
“The motive for the murder is under investigation,” he said.
“A murder case was opened by Mount Road police station.”
Cillié High has since suspended schooling for the day and released its pupils to return home.
Father gunned down outside Cillié High
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
