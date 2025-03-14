A Hillcrest pharmacist and mother of twins, Vanitha Jeawon, died tragically when her car was swept into the Umbilo river during heavy rains on Thursday.
Jeawon, 54 was travelling to her Moseley Park home in Northdene when she disappeared into the swollen, raging river near Pinetown. The mangled remains of her car were found on Friday morning, about 3km from where rescuers searched on Thursday evening.
This heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday led to several roads being flooded, including in Kloof, Hillcrest, Springfield, Reservoir Hills, Isipingo, Verulam and Tinley Manor.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said rescue teams resumed at first light on Friday after having to stop a search for the missing car on Thursday night due to the danger of the raging river and dark conditions.
He said the vehicle was located just under a bridge in Gordon Road, off Stapleton Road, at about 2am.
“Rescuers and the fire department made their way to the vehicle, where unfortunately they found a single occupant who sustained fatal injuries,” said Jamieson.
“You can see from the damage to the vehicle, which was torn apart, that the river, which has subsided significantly now, was overflowing.”
Jeawon's funeral will be held at the Clare Estate Crematorium on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Pharmacist and mother of twins dies tragically in heavy rainfall
Image: SUPPLIED
