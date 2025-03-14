Police are seeking the public’s help to find a 38-year-old man who went missing on March 3.
Thulani Ngqongqo was last seen leaving his home in Tsholomnqa, outside East London, on March 2 at about 8pm.
Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said: “He was driving a white Toyota Corolla with registration number JVT 791 EC.”
“A preliminary investigation has yielded no results.”
Anyone with information about Ngqongqo’s whereabouts is urged to contact investigating officer Sgt Ndevu at Mdantsane SAPS on 082-441-9628, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.
— Daily Dispatch
Police appeal to public for information on missing man
Image: SUPPLIED
