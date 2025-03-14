Yolanda 'Yallunder' Nyembezi has died.
Her manager Lerato Sejeng confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the singer died aged 30 on Thursday, at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
“She has been in hospital. She has not been well since last year. She was in and out of hospital the whole of 2024. She got admitted again. She was not in a good state. Iron deficiency and anaemia is all I know she used to suffer from,” he said.
A statement shared by the Nyembezi family revealed the singer was fighting an illness for months and applaud her for bravely fighting for her life.
"Losing her has left an unimaginable void in our hearts, but we take comfort in knowing that hermusic, her legacy, and the love she poured into the world will live on forever.In this time of deep mourning, we ask for your prayers, support, and understanding as wenavigate this immense loss. We will share further details regarding memorial and funeralproceedings in due time.For now, we honor Yallunder, our angel, our light."
Tributes to the late star have flooded social media.
Singer Yolanda 'Yallunder' Nyembezi dies
Image: Instagram/ Yallunder
Yallunder was a classically trained, cum laude vocal pedagogy graduate and soulful vocalist. She was born and raised in Bizana in the Eastern Cape.
Yallunder rose to stardom by creating covers that got the attention of prominent names such as Black Coffee and S'java in 2018.
S'java took her career a step further when he signed her to his record label 1020 Cartel where her career as a recording artist kicked off with the stable album titled iSambulo in 2020, featuring her song Ndinovalo and the collaborative songs Inhliziyo and Abanjani.
Since then, she has worked with renowned DJs and producers including Lemon & Herb, Kabza De Small, Oskido, Morda and Heavy K, among many others.
Yallunder later led a thriving career as an independent artist under her own label, Masani Music.
