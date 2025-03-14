Traditional leader tried to claim funeral money after murdering brother, court told
Nkosi Sinikiwe Bakhokheli Ndamase also accused of receiving groceries worth more than R30,000 from village burial societies
Nkosi Sinikiwe Bakhokhele Ndamase, a former Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders senior member, was arrested before he could successfully claim R80,000 from a funeral policy on his younger brother’s behalf after allegedly murdering him...
