News

WATCH | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 14 March 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The kidnapping and human trafficking trial of three accused in the disappearance of five-year-old Joshlin Smith is continuing on Friday in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith
Budget Speech 2025 I Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana faces Parliament ...