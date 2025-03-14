News

WATCH | Senior members of the amaZulu royal family brief media on leadership battle

By TimesLIVE - 14 March 2025

Senior members of the amaZulu royal family will on Friday hold a media briefing to discuss the power battles within the family.

The brothers of the late king, Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuZulu, will lead the discussion, where they will seek to provide clarity on the leadership tussle that saw king Misuzulu KaZwelithini pronounced king on October 29 2022.

The king's older brother Prince Simakade Zulu is contesting Misuzulu's leadership, arguing he is the rightful king.

