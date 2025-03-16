The grandson of a self-confessed East London Mandrax druglord was gunned down outside a night establishment in Vincent in the early hours on Sunday.
Details of the case have not yet been confirmed by the police however the paper has it on good authority that the deceased the son of a drug lord who was gunned down execution-style on May 2021 in a case police believe may be drug or gang-related.
The motive for the shooting is yet to be confirmed.
On Sunday morning, close family and friends had posted messages on social media expressing their condolences.
This is a developing story.
Daily Dispatch
BREAKING | Grandson of East London druglord killed in Vincent nightclub
Image: 123RF/zeferli
