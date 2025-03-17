Durban man sentenced to 25 years in jail for deaths of friends after night of partying

On August 23, Mthethwa called Mbokazi and asked to take her out the following day. Mbokazi said Gabisa would tag along.
The family of murdered Durban pharmacist Zizipho Gabisa should have been celebrating her 30th birthday on Monday.
Instead many of them sobbed and listened to Durban high court judge Mokgere Masipha sentence her killer Lungani Mthethwa, 31, to 25 years in prison for her death and that of her best friend Anele Mbokazi.
Mthethwa, a forex trader, pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Gabisa and Mbokazi with a CZ75 9mm pistol at Kenville, Sea Cow Lake, on August 25.
The two friends worked as a pharmacist and nurse respectively at Inkosi Albert Luthuli academic hospital.
According to a guilty plea read out by Mthethwa’s legal representative advocate Bheki Manyathi, Mthethwa attended a traditional function in Ndwedwe with his friend Sandile Chili, where they met the two women and exchanged cellphone numbers.
Mthethwa was interested in a romantic relationship with Mbokazi while Chili was interested in Gabisa.
A few days later Mthethwa called Mbokazi and this led to him visiting her at the hospital.
On August 23, Mthethwa called Mbokazi and asked to take her out the following day. Mbokazi said Gabisa would tag along.
Mthethwa, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz, picked up the ladies at about 2pm and they headed to Ottawa.
Later they picked up at Chili at his place in Cornubia. Mthethwa bought alcohol including Ice Tropez, Heineken and Hennesy which the four drank before heading to Eden Gardens restaurant in Durban.
Mthethwa suggested they book into a hotel for “comfort and safety”.
Mbokazi told the two men she was not working the next day but Gabisa was on shift and Chili agreed to take her back in time.
They checked into a hotel and the four seemed to be enjoying themselves — with Mbokazi posting videos and pictures on WhatsApp.
However things soured when Mbokazi wanted to go home at about 1.30am.
She then received an “emergency” call informing her her brother had been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in her car.
Mthethwa and Chili were not happy but they got into the car with Mthethwa driving. Chili later passed out.
Unbeknown to Chili, Mthethwa deviated from the route and drove to Kenville.
He switched off his headlights and all four got out. Mthethwa then fired twice at the two women and ordered Chili to get back into the car.
In his statement Mthethwa agreed the women were in the prime of their lives, served the community and each had left behind a minor child aged 10 and 12 respectively, who had lost the love and financial support of their mothers.
Their families learnt of the deaths through social media.
Mthethwa and Chili were later arrested together with two others while drinking in South Beach.
Emotions ran high in the public gallery as Mthethwa was sentenced.
Mondli Gabisa said they had mixed emotions about the sentence and weren't completely satisfied.
Mbokazi's brother Mvuselelo Magwaza said: “There is nothing new Mthethwa has raised. What we heard today is something which emerged during the initial bail application.”
He said the family dispute Mthethwa's claims he was in a relationship with his sister.
“We have had sight of the WhatsApp chat messages. There is nowhere its shows my sister to be in a relationship with Mthethwa. He was simply asking her out,” said Magwaza.
He said weeks ago they were angered when a TikTok video surfaced on social media where Chili had said he was a phunyuka bemphethe (someone who can evade a difficult situation. “He gloated on social media. This show our children are not safe in society,” said Magwaza.
“My nephew's life has changed. It’s not easy losing a mother. This has affected his school results. Our family has to now contend with taking my sister to extra classes every day,” he said.
Gabisa also told of experiencing similar pain.
“My mother has an added burden of taking care of my nephew,” he said.
TimesLIVE
