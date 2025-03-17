News

East London man gunned down outside Vincent pub

Grandson of notorious East London drug lord shot dead less than four years after his own father met a similar fate

By DAILY DISPATCH REPORTER - 17 March 2025

Dominique Davis, grandson of notorious self-confessed East London Mandrax drug lord Livingstone Napoleon, was gunned down in the early hours of Sunday outside a pub in Vincent...

