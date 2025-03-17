Eastern Cape man arrested after father stabbed to death

A 33-year-old Eastern Cape man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his 52-year-old father to death during an argument about a kraal at the weekend.
The incident occurred in the Ngcongcolorha administrative area in Tsomo on Saturday.
“It is alleged that the victim asked the suspect why he had closed the goats in the kraal early during the day,” police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.
“The suspect reportedly became aggressive and allegedly stabbed his father all over the body using two knives.
“The victim reportedly died in front of his wife.”
The suspect was arrested at the scene and the two knives were seized during the arrest.
He is due to appear in the Tsomo magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
