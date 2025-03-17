News

Eastern Cape man arrested after father stabbed to death

By DISPATCH REPORTER - 17 March 2025
A 33-year-old man was arrested at the weekend after his father was stabbed to death
FATAL ATTACK: A 33-year-old man was arrested at the weekend after his father was stabbed to death
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

A 33-year-old Eastern Cape man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his 52-year-old father to death during an argument about a kraal at the weekend.

The incident occurred in the Ngcongcolorha administrative area in Tsomo on Saturday.

“It is alleged that the victim asked the suspect why he had closed the goats in the kraal early during the day,” police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.

“The suspect reportedly became aggressive and allegedly stabbed his father all over the body using two knives.

“The victim reportedly died in front of his wife.”

The suspect was arrested at the scene and the two knives were seized during the arrest.

He is due to appear in the Tsomo magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Daily Dispatch 

Don’t let that animal out, says brother of Umlazi man arrested in connection with mother’s death

The family of Ntombifuthi Hadebe, 75, who was allegedly fatally stabbed by her youngest son in Umlazi, south of Durban, does not want the son to be ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

US deports alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador | REUTERS
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith