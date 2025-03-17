Grant bonanza on cards for BCM
Compliance will allow municipality to access additional urban development funding in the long term
The cash-strapped Buffalo City Metro is set to score a grant windfall of more than half a billion rand from the National Treasury, pending the city meeting a list of specific targets set out in their performance improvement action plans...
