'I didn't get an invite': NW education MEC explains Italy trip and absence from SAHRC inquiry

North West education MEC Viola Motsumi says she didn't receive an invitation from the South African Human Rights Commission and that is why she missed the commission's inquiry into scholar transport challenges last week.
Motsumi missed the three-day inquiry which aimed to assess challenges affecting the scholar transport sector in rural communities, due to a trip in Italy.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Motsumi said she did not receive an invitation to attend the inquiry and was only informed about it when she was already in Italy attending the Special Olympics World Winter Games.
“I was not aware of the invitation but I will have a meeting with the chairperson of the commission so we can clarify this matter,” she said.
“I have never absented myself from any commission since I became the MEC of education. I have a good relationship with that commission. We've been dealing with many matters, especially regarding issues of infrastructure.
“There are still reports that need to be presented before the commission, so I was not aware of the invitation. I became aware of the invite when I was in Italy, when the acting head of department was requested to provide answers. That's when he communicated with me to check whether I managed to submit an apology.”
She said she would not have missed the inquiry had she known about it earlier as it was crucial to be part of the discussion on issues affecting her department.
“That inquiry is beneficial for me because it discusses the scholar transport challenges I am encountering. I would have taken that advantage because that commission was going to be helpful. Under normal circumstances I cannot just skip the commission; instead, I seek to intervene and assist my department.
“What would be the reason behind my absenting myself from something that would benefit me as the MEC of education?”
Motsumi said her trip to Italy was approved by North West premier Lazarus Mokgosi and was essential for raising awareness about inclusivity and encouraging pupils from special schools to participate in sports.
“The reason it was important for me to attend that Olympics was our province has been marked to host the National Special Olympic Games next year. I was invited because we established a team that will represent our province, where learners from special schools will be part of that team competing against other provinces.
“It is my responsibility as the MEC to ensure that those vulnerable learners who are disabled are also given opportunities, like other learners, where they are exposed to sports.”
