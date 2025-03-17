R2m bail for former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas

The Johannesburg high court on Monday granted former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas bail of R2m with stringent conditions.
Lomas was extradited from the UK in September last year. His case was eventually transferred to the high court to be joined with that of 11 others charged with him. They are facing 41 counts of corruption linked to R1.4bn that was meant for the upgrade of Eskom’s Kusile power station in Mpumalanga between 2014 and 2017.
“The court ordered that his UK passport and his South African identity document are surrendered to the investigating officer (and he is) barred from applying for travel documents,” Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.
He said the court ordered that Lomas reside at a care home where he will be provided with the necessary assistance. Details of the home must be provided to the investigating officer.
Mamothame said the court also ordered that Lomas obtain a smartphone equipped with a location monitoring facility, which would allow the investigating officer to track his movements. He also cannot leave Gauteng without informing the investigating officer.
