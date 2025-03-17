He said the investigation, with the police, has established there was a housebreaking at Ndlovu's house in KwaMhlanga.
“The police have taken measures to get the fingerprints and they are fast-tracking the results. A grey VW Caravelle kombi was missing from the yard but has been found at a panelbeater in Gezina. It was perhaps not one of the items stolen from the crime scene.”
Rafadi said according to some sources Ndlovu's white and gold car was last seen in Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng.
Police have checked if his cellphone is still on and if they can try to locate it, but the phone is off.
“From where we stand with the police, they have given us the assurance that so far there isn't any money that has being withdrawn. CCTV footage of the Denlyn shopping centre in Mamelodi, where Ndlovu runs his community radio station, [showed him] going out, nobody followed him, he was not escorted by any strange person, so it was just a normal walkout. He managed to get into his car and drive home. We wouldn't suspect that it has to do with issues with the radio station,” Rafadi said.
No-one was threatening him at the time.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Brig Mxolisi Edwin Nama on 082-778-9035 at the serious and violent crime investigations unit.
TimesLIVE
R50k reward offered for missing journalist and partner after almost month-long disappearance
Reporter
Image: Supplied
A reward of R50,000 is being offered to any person who provides good quality information that will assist to locate journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his wife Zodwa Precious Mdhluli who disappeared more than 20 days ago.
They were last seen in separate locations — Mdhluli at their home in KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga and Ndlovu leaving his workplace at Capital FM Live in Mamelodi.
The African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) said with each passing day the families grow more anxious and worried about their wellbeing.
“It is troubling that for almost a month there isn’t a shred of evidence or lead as to where they might be or what happened to them. It is for that reason that the AMCF, with the National Press Club, have joined forces to support the families,” the AMCF said.
The family have enlisted the assistance of private investigator Calvin Rafadi.
Rafadi has searched hospitals, mortuaries, hotels and other places but there have been no leads.
He said the investigation, with the police, has established there was a housebreaking at Ndlovu's house in KwaMhlanga.
“The police have taken measures to get the fingerprints and they are fast-tracking the results. A grey VW Caravelle kombi was missing from the yard but has been found at a panelbeater in Gezina. It was perhaps not one of the items stolen from the crime scene.”
Rafadi said according to some sources Ndlovu's white and gold car was last seen in Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng.
Police have checked if his cellphone is still on and if they can try to locate it, but the phone is off.
“From where we stand with the police, they have given us the assurance that so far there isn't any money that has being withdrawn. CCTV footage of the Denlyn shopping centre in Mamelodi, where Ndlovu runs his community radio station, [showed him] going out, nobody followed him, he was not escorted by any strange person, so it was just a normal walkout. He managed to get into his car and drive home. We wouldn't suspect that it has to do with issues with the radio station,” Rafadi said.
No-one was threatening him at the time.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Brig Mxolisi Edwin Nama on 082-778-9035 at the serious and violent crime investigations unit.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos