News

WATCH | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 17 March 2025

The kidnapping and human trafficking trial of three accused in the disappearance of five-year-old Joshlin Smith is continuing on Monday in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith
SpaceX delays mission meant to retrieve stuck astronauts | REUTERS