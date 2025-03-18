He was good-looking and kind, then the abuse began: a doctor's story

Medical doctor Celiwe Dada, a mother of two, has captured the attention of the internet with her powerful story of surviving an abusive marriage.



Through TikTok videos, Dada opened up about her personal life, revealing the emotional and financial toll her marriage had taken on her.



The video has sparked a conversation on abuse, particularly how it affects women from all walks of life, including those who are educated and professionally accomplished. In her video, Dada spoke candidly about her decision to share her story and how it might resonate with other women in similar situations.



“I know that there are other women who are going through what I'm going through and I felt that if a doctor comes out and says, 'Listen, I know what you're talking about when you say you have been abused, I have been going through the very same thing,' I knew that it would unlock a different conversation,” said Dada.

Dada’s story began at church where she met her future husband, who was active in the church’s media team. At the time, she was a medical student in her fourth year.



“He was a good-looking man, very active in church, and incredibly kind to me. When I met him, he was doing well for himself, and our conversation always aligned. I said I had found the man I would build my future with,” said Dada.