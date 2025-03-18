Seven suspects, aged between 24 and 36, were arrested for allegedly tying up and setting alight a shop owner and repeatedly raping his assistant.
The shop owner later died in hospital.
The incident occurred in the Luthuli administration area, Ntilini Locality, in Tsomo, just after midnight on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the shop owner and his assistant were asleep inside the shop when the suspects pounced.
“They heard noise on the roof, and at the same time, other voices were demanding [entry at the main entrance],” Mgolodela said.
The suspects allegedly tied up the 45-year-old shop owner, poured diesel on him and set him alight. They allegedly then took turns raping the shop assistant.
Groceries were allegedly looted and the assistant was forced to provide the pin for the business cellphone to facilitate a cash transfer.
“Upon hearing the voices of community members, the suspects allegedly set the business alight and fled the scene on foot, carrying the female victim to a nearby household,” Mgolodela said.
“The victim was rescued and taken to hospital for medical and emotional attention.”
The shop owner was taken to Butterworth Hospital, where he succumbed to burn wounds.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Tsomo magistrate’s court once preliminary investigations are finalised.
Police district commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph urged police to ensure the outstanding suspect is brought to book.
Adolph expressed concern over the series of heinous crimes in the area, including a reported incident where a son allegedly brutally murdered his father at the weekend.
Daily Dispatch
Seven arrested after Eastern Cape shop owner set alight, assistant gang-raped
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
