Sisters of R13m land claim fraud accused arrested
Hawks detain another woman in swoop on Mdantsane home
Two of the three women detained by the Hawks on suspicion of stealing R13m intended for Eastern Cape land claimants are sisters of Funeka Malusi, the suspected mastermind and former director for quality assurance at the provincial land claims commission...
