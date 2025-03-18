Tarkastad group change their lives by working the land
Former inmates and jobless people now run successful farming venture
In Tarkastad, a group of former inmates and unemployed people have come together with a shared dream of creating a better future for themselves and their community...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.