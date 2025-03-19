Charges against a prominent Eastern Cape taxi boss have been withdrawn.
The provincial taxi leader was arrested on Wednesday after he handed himself over to the police accompanied by his attorney.
The man briefly made an appearance in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where he was informed charges against him were withdrawn.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed the case was not enrolled.
Earlier, police spokesperson Major-General Nonkululeko Phokane said the man was arrested after a high-level police operation was executed in East London.
Phokane said the taxi boss was allegedly linked to a number of cases, including taxi-violence-related murders, attempted murders, illegal possession of firearms, and extortion, among others.
His attorney, Nqaba Nomvete, welcomed the turnabout, describing the charges as baseless.
Charges withdrawn against taxi boss
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
