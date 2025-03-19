An Eastern Cape taxi boss has been arrested for allegations of extortion.
Police spokesperson Major-General Nonkululeko Phokane confirmed the arrest of the man.
Phokane said the arrest followed a high-level police operation executed in East London, resulting in the arrest of the man linked to multiple cases, including taxi violence-related murders, attempted murders, illegal possession of firearms and extortion.
“This follows a lengthy police investigation led by a specialised team of investigators and operational units,” Phokane said.
“The suspect is a taxi boss in the Eastern Cape and is allegedly involved in several taxi-related incidents in the province.”
A National Taxi Violence and Extortion Task Team was established to investigate extortion-related matters, including taxi violence incidents affecting community members in the Eastern Cape.
“The suspect is allegedly linked to numerous murder and attempted murder charges in the province, including illegal possession of firearms,” Phokane said.
The suspect is expected to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Daily Dispatch
Eastern Cape taxi boss linked to extortion and violence arrested
Image: GALLO IMAGES/LULAMA ZENZILE
