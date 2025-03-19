News

Former cop in dock in connection with murder of girlfriend’s daughter

By TimesLIVE - 19 March 2025
The girl was on her way to school when she was allegedly fatally stabbed by the former police officer. File image
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A former police officer is accused of violent behaviour towards his girlfriend and at his parental home before the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Mehlape Malesela Andries, 43, appeared in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Tuesday on charges of intimidation, arson and murder.

Andries, who was previously stationed at Yeoville police station in Johannesburg, allegedly targeted his girlfriend, the mother of the murdered teenager, in a series of escalating threats and violent acts, said Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the National Prosecuting Authority's Limpopo spokesperson.

"It is alleged Andries began sending her threatening text messages. A case of intimidation was opened against him. The next day, he reportedly went to her rental home and set fire to the door.

"On March 14 in Ga-Thoka, Andries encountered the deceased, who was on her way to Klass Mothapo Secondary School with friends. He allegedly stabbed her twice with a knife, resulting in her death."

Malabi-Dzhangi said they had subsequently learned the accused’s parents had obtained a protection order against him, barring him from entering their home.

The case has been postponed to March 24 for Andries to obtain legal representation. He remains in custody.

