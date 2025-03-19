The corpses of a baby girl and two adult men were stolen from a funeral parlour this week, and police are hunting for the suspects.
Northern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said a case of business robbery has been opened in Kuruman.
"It is alleged on March 17 at about 1.30am two men entered the guard room at a private funeral home and assaulted, tied up and blindfolded the security guard.
"The suspects allegedly fled with three corpses," he said.
Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is asked to contact Lt-Col Doggy Magugu on 082 469 0578, the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App.
Three bodies stolen from funeral parlour
Image: 123rf/dolgachov
