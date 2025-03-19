Tributes for grade 10 Glenwood High pupil who died in prematch warm up

Tributes have been pouring for a grade 10 Glenwood Boys' High School pupil who collapsed while warming up for a hockey match on Tuesday afternoon.

Kaden Moodley, 15, who has a twin brother, complained about being out of breath shortly after warming up for a hockey match at Three Schools Astro in Glenwood.

His father, Thevan Moodley, posted a photograph of his son and said: “The way my son loved photos. This was taken a few minutes before his untimely passing ... My son 15-year- old Kaden has returned home to the angels. Until we meet again baby boy ... Life will never be the same again.”

The KwaZulu-Natal education department said: “The pupil was participating in a warm-up soccer game when he requested to be substituted and stepped aside for air. Tragically, he collapsed and despite the tireless efforts of paramedics to resuscitate him, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

In a statement school principal Pierre Jacobs confirmed the news.

“We appreciate and understand there will be much speculation and potential for misinformation at this traumatic time, and therefore wanted to confirm there had been an incident where a boy collapsed after an activity and despite efforts by Glenwood staff and ALS paramedics he passed away.”

Westville Boys’ High School said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Glenwood High School community, and especially the young gentleman’s family and friends during this difficult time.”