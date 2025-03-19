Vandalism taking heavy toll on OR Tambo water infrastructure
Municipal manager appeals for community help after R200m spent on repairs in just two years
The OR Tambo District Municipality has spent R200m in just two years on repairing damaged water schemes and municipal bosses are worried the situation could drain the local authority’s financial resources if it is not addressed urgently...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.