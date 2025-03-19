News

Vandalism taking heavy toll on OR Tambo water infrastructure

Municipal manager appeals for community help after R200m spent on repairs in just two years

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 19 March 2025

The OR Tambo District Municipality has spent R200m in just two years on repairing damaged water schemes and municipal bosses are worried the situation could drain the local authority’s financial resources if it is not addressed urgently...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Bodies are pulled from a well in a recaptured area of Sudan | REUTERS
Joshlin Smith court trial