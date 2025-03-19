News

WATCH LIVE | Kidnapping trial of Joshlin Smith

By TimesLIVE - 19 March 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The kidnapping and human trafficking trial of three accused in the disappearance of five-year-old Joshlin Smith is continuing on Thursday in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

