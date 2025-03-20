18 months in jail for man who poured faeces on Free State health worker

Tshediso Mbele, the 38-year-old male patient who was convicted of assault after he poured a bucket of faeces on a health worker in Thabong Clinic last year, was on Thursday sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment.

The Welkom magistrate's court also ordered Mbele to serve the remaining five years of his previous 15-year sentence for rape, for which he was on parole at the time of the attack on the health worker in July last year.

“Consequently, he will serve a total of six years and eight months in prison,” Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said.

He said the assault on the health worker took place after Mbele expressed dissatisfaction with the speed of service during his visit to the clinic. After leaving voluntarily, he returned the next day with a bucket of excrement, which he poured on the unsuspecting health worker, causing chaos and forcing the clinic to close prematurely.

After the attack, Mbele boasted about his actions on social media, demonstrating a lack of remorse and highlighting the premeditated nature of his actions, Mvambi said.