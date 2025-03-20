News

Four suspected extortionists killed in shoot-out with police

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 20 March 2025
Four men alleged to be extortionists died in a shoot-out with police on Thursday.
Four men alleged to be extortionists died in a shoot-out with police on Thursday.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE

Four alleged extortionists died in a shoot-out with police on Dumisani Makhaye Drive outside KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Thursday.

Police cordoned off the scene at the intersection with the M25 as detectives gathered evidence around a red VW Polo. The bodies of three men were inside the car while a fourth lay on the road, metres away. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Rome mail center sees surge in letters for ‘Papa Francesco’ | REUTERS
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy launches the 2025 Easter Road Safety campaign