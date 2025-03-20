MEC warns against teen pregnancies during sanitary pad donation at school
Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa handed over more than 400 sanitary towels to girls at Mzontsundu Senior Secondary School on Monday, encouraging them to prioritise their studies and build on the school’s 100% matric pass rate in 2024...
