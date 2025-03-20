The university has also brought forward the term one holiday, which now runs from March 19-28.
Term two will begin on March 31 with the full resumption of face-to-face learning and teaching activities.
The SRC at the Buffalo City campus, where there were no protests, opposed the blanket closure.
“We have no intention of jeopardising our academic calendar,” the SRC said in correspondence to vice-chancellor Prof Rushiella Songca.
“Our campus is already disadvantaged due to the relocation of the engineering programme to Potsdam, while the intended facilities remain incomplete.
“Some students successfully registered earlier this week and were using the remaining days before the Easter holiday to catch up on academic work.
“The closure will unfairly hinder their progress.”
The SRC also highlighted the difficulties which students from historically disadvantaged backgrounds would face due to the short notice of the closure.
“The university serves a large number of NSFAS-funded students, many of whom come from historically disadvantaged backgrounds.
“These students do not have the financial means to book transport back home on such short notice, especially those from distant provinces.”
University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo confirmed the closure.
In the memorandum, the university said it remained committed to resolving the underlying issues through constructive dialogue, while maintaining a safe and conducive environment for learning and teaching.
Efforts to ascertain the grievances of the protesting students were unsuccessful, as SRC members from the affected campuses could not be reached for comment.
Walter Sisulu University shuts down all campuses amid ‘violent’ student protests
A decision by Walter Sisulu University (WSU) to shut down all its campuses has been met with resistance from non-protesting students.
The university announced the closure on Wednesday, citing ongoing disruptions at its Mthatha and Komani campuses.
All students were ordered to vacate residences by 2pm on Thursday.
The shutdown has been questioned by students from other campuses who were not involved in the protests.
According to a memorandum issued by university registrar Dr Lulamile Ntonzima, the Mthatha and Komani campuses have experienced “significant disruptions to university operations” during the past week which have “severely impacted face-to-face learning and teaching activities”.
The memorandum said despite engagements with the Student Representative Council (SRC), a group of students continued to disrupt university operations.
“This week, the protests escalated into violent actions, including the intimidation of non-striking students, the forced evacuation of security personnel and staff from campuses, vandalism of university property and the complete halt of campus operations.
“In response to the climate of fear created by these actions, the executive management committee has decided to close all campuses,” the memorandum said.
