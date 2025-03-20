News

WATCH | Barbara Creecy launches Easter road safety campaign

By TimesLIVE - 20 March 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

Transport minister Barbara Creecy is launching the 2025 Easter road safety campaign on Thursday.

The Easter holiday season is characterised by high road traffic volumes, a period during which many road users travel to religious and holiday destinations and traffic volumes on major corridors will reach peak levels.

The Easter road safety awareness campaign aims to prioritise and promote safer road usage during this traffic peak season.

The objective is not only to ensure smooth flows of traffic but also prevent negligent and reckless driving which could result in crashes, injuries and fatalities.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy launches the 2025 Easter Road Safety campaign
Man guilty of stealing $6 million golden toilet | REUTERS