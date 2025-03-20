Transport minister Barbara Creecy is launching the 2025 Easter road safety campaign on Thursday.
The Easter holiday season is characterised by high road traffic volumes, a period during which many road users travel to religious and holiday destinations and traffic volumes on major corridors will reach peak levels.
The Easter road safety awareness campaign aims to prioritise and promote safer road usage during this traffic peak season.
The objective is not only to ensure smooth flows of traffic but also prevent negligent and reckless driving which could result in crashes, injuries and fatalities.
WATCH | Barbara Creecy launches Easter road safety campaign
