News

East London family's agonising three-week wait to cremate loved one

Some cremations had to be conducted 300km away in Despatch before Cambridge facility repaired

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 21 March 2025

A weeklong maintenance problem at East London’s 87-year-old Cambridge crematorium caused bodies to pile up at funeral parlours across the metro...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
Rome mail center sees surge in letters for ‘Papa Francesco’ | REUTERS