Ex-student awarded R80,000 damages after police assault

Minister ordered to pay up after officer manhandled, hit woman with baton during 2016 strike at TVET college in Xhora

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 21 March 2025

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has been ordered to pay a former King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET college student R80,000 for wrongful assault by police during a student protest nine years ago...

