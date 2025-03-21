Four suspects, including two police officials, linked to blue light robberies were arrested on Thursday.
The suspects were linked to two cases of alleged truck hijackings and carjackings in Kempton Park in Gauteng.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said on Thursday the team operationalised information which revealed the alleged involvement of the two police officers, who were then summoned to the police station and interviewed.
“Information from the interview led the police to two more civilian suspects who were found in possession of three firearms and signal jamming devices,” she said.
Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni commended the team for their commitment in ensuring that those who break the law are brought to book.
“It is disheartening to see those who are expected to enforce and uphold the law being the ones who work together with the criminals to terrorise our communities. This arrest should send a strong message to those few rotten potatoes within the service that the arm of the law is too long, and we will surely catch up with them,” said Mthombeni.
TimesLIVE
Police officers arrested in connection with 'blue light' robberies
Image: 123RF/radututa
Four suspects, including two police officials, linked to blue light robberies were arrested on Thursday.
The suspects were linked to two cases of alleged truck hijackings and carjackings in Kempton Park in Gauteng.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said on Thursday the team operationalised information which revealed the alleged involvement of the two police officers, who were then summoned to the police station and interviewed.
“Information from the interview led the police to two more civilian suspects who were found in possession of three firearms and signal jamming devices,” she said.
Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni commended the team for their commitment in ensuring that those who break the law are brought to book.
“It is disheartening to see those who are expected to enforce and uphold the law being the ones who work together with the criminals to terrorise our communities. This arrest should send a strong message to those few rotten potatoes within the service that the arm of the law is too long, and we will surely catch up with them,” said Mthombeni.
TimesLIVE
Man arrested for driving vehicle with blue lights appears in court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos