The family of a man shot dead after he and his companions allegedly threatened to kill a hitchhiker has come out strongly against reports linking him to the incident.
According to police, the man was fatally shot after a struggle for a firearm broke out between the hitchhiker and his alleged attackers in the early hours of Thursday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the drama unfolded when the hitchhiker got a ride from Oxford Street in East London to Qonce with four men in a VW Polo after midnight.
As they travelled towards Qonce, the driver allegedly took an off-ramp to the R102 towards Mdantsane. The hitchhiker then asked the men where they were headed — and allegedly received a chilling response.
“They told him they were going to kill him,” Gantana said.
The hitchhiker allegedly pulled out a firearm and a frantic struggle with the man sitting next to him broke out.
“Several shots went off during the struggle, and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which landed in the bushes,” Gantana said.
As the alleged would-be assassins fled, one of their own succumbed to a gunshot wound in the middle of the road.
The hitchhiker flagged down passing vehicles and called police for assistance.
However, the family flatly denied the alleged involvement of the deceased.
Lemeac Tiffany Bezuidenhout shared the family's statement on social media, describing the allegations as “false information”.
“We have received confirmation that the statement allegedly made by a police officer in the article is not aligned with what has been communicated to us as a family,” the statement posted on Facebook said.
“Creating a false narrative about someone who is no longer here to defend themselves is unjust, unlawful and cruel.”
“This is unjust, unacceptable and must stop now.
“We ask for respect and privacy as we mourn our loved one.”
Family denies death threat allegation after fatal shooting
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
