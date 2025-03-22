Four people were fatally shot and partially burnt during an alleged quarrel between patrollers and a group of people at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve on Saturday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police responded to a crime scene at 6am in the informal settlement and found four partially burnt bodies with gunshot wounds.
“Witnesses reported that other victims, confirmed to be eight, were taken to hospital in private vehicles and ambulances,” she said.
She said preliminary investigations suggested that at 3am, a group of community-based patrollers were converging to continue with their patrols when they noticed five people on the street.
“When the group approached the five, a quarrel broke out which ended with four people dead and eight injured. The motive for the attack will be determined by investigations,” she said.
She added that provincial and district serious and violent crime investigation and forensic experts were interviewing witnesses.
Public order police had been deployed in the area to ensure stability.
TimesLIVE
Four killed in altercation between patrollers and group of people in Soshanguve informal settlement
Journalist
Image: 123RF
Four people were fatally shot and partially burnt during an alleged quarrel between patrollers and a group of people at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve on Saturday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police responded to a crime scene at 6am in the informal settlement and found four partially burnt bodies with gunshot wounds.
“Witnesses reported that other victims, confirmed to be eight, were taken to hospital in private vehicles and ambulances,” she said.
She said preliminary investigations suggested that at 3am, a group of community-based patrollers were converging to continue with their patrols when they noticed five people on the street.
“When the group approached the five, a quarrel broke out which ended with four people dead and eight injured. The motive for the attack will be determined by investigations,” she said.
She added that provincial and district serious and violent crime investigation and forensic experts were interviewing witnesses.
Public order police had been deployed in the area to ensure stability.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos