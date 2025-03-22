A man was fatally shot after a struggle for a firearm broke out between a hitchhiker and his alleged attackers in the early hours of Thursday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the drama unfolded when the hitchhiker got a ride from Oxford Street in East London to Qonce with four men in a VW Polo after midnight.
As they travelled towards Qonce, the driver allegedly took an off-ramp to the R102 towards Mdantsane.
The hitchhiker then asked the men where they were headed — and allegedly received a chilling response.
“They told him they were going to kill him,” Gantana said.
The hitchhiker allegedly pulled out a firearm and a frantic struggle with the man sitting next to him broke out.
“Several shots went off during the struggle and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which landed in the bushes,” Gantana said.
As the alleged would-be assassins fled, one of their own succumbed to a gunshot wound in the middle of the road.
The hitchhiker flagged down passing vehicles and called police for assistance.
The VW Polo was taken to the local criminal record centre for forensic examination and a case of murder has been opened.
No arrests have been made.
Daily Dispatch
Man shot dead after alleged threat to kill East London hitchhiker
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
