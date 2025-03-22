Two suspected drug mules arrested at OR Tambo, drugs worth R1.2m seized

Two suspected drug mules who had travelled on the same flight from São Paulo, Brazil, were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.
A 24-year-old Brazilian man and a 51-year-old South African woman were intercepted by police on their arrival at the airport. Their arrest led to the seizure of cocaine valued at more than R1m.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said a medical examination confirmed that both suspects had ingested “bullets” suspected to contain cocaine. “The process of releasing these substances is ongoing, and the final quantity and value of the seized drugs will be determined on completion,” she said.
She added that police also discovered and confiscated more cocaine concealed inside the suspects' luggage. Van Wyk said further investigations were under way to establish any potential links between the two individuals.
On Friday, police also intercepted a shipment of white powder, suspected to be heroin worth more than R200,000. She said preliminary investigations suggested the shipment was destined for London.
The latest arrest brought to five the total number of suspects arrested at the airport in similar incidents.
