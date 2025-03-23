The IFP's 50th birthday celebration was marred by a bus crash in which four party supporters were injured on Sunday.
The injured supporters were en route from Gauteng to Ulundi.
IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “We are happy that no loss of life was reported during the accident.
“The injured supporters were rushed to hospital for treatment. Party Gauteng provincial chair Bonginkosi Dlamini visited the injured supporters at the hospital and he reported that they are in a stable condition.”
Hlengwa said the party is now making sure that all buses ferrying supporters are monitored to avoid further accidents. He said the accident had caused the start of their programme to be delayed. The programme was scheduled to start at 10am but only began after noon.
The IFP was established in 1975 at kwaNzimela in Melmoth by the late party leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. The party's birthday celebrations began on Friday at kwaNzimela with prayers at Good Shepherd Anglican Church. The party leadership also went to the grave of one of its founding leaders, Bishop Alphaes Zulu, where it laid wreaths. Zulu worked alongside Buthelezi during the party's formation.
On Sunday, thousands of party supporters converged at Prince Mangosuthu stadium in Ulundi for the organisation's birthday celebrations. The stadium was packed to capacity. Security was tight in and outside the stadium.
The 50th anniversary celebrations come at a time when the party is preparing for the 2026 local government elections. Party leader Velenkosi Hlabisa said they will be working for a stronger performance than before.
TimesLIVE
IFP anniversary celebrations under way after start delayed due to bus accident in which 4 injured
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
