800MW boost to Eskom grid as Kusile power station’s final unit comes online
Eskom has added Kusile power station’s final unit, unit 6, to the national grid, bringing it closer to its goal of adding 2,500MW of new capacity by this month.
Once all units at Kusile are fully operational, the power station will contribute 4,800MW to the national grid, making it the nation's largest infrastructure project.
According to the power utility, its sister project, Medupi, will see its unit 4 return 800MW by the end of April after an extended outage caused by a generator stator failure. The new build power station projects will essentially be completed once Kusile unit 6 is in commercial operation.
Kusile is the first power station in South Africa and Africa to implement wet flue gas desulphurisation technology, aligning with global best practices to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions and comply with air quality standards.
Eskom group executive for generation Bheki Nxumalo said the power utility is at a critical point in returning megawatts to the grid as the country is in a constrained state.
“The milestone is a testament to the dedication and resilience of Eskom’s employees and contractors. Their commitment has driven us forward despite many challenges. As we celebrate the progress, our focus is on ensuring unit 6 achieves commercial operation in the second half of 2025, further strengthening SA’s energy security,” he said.
Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane said the addition of Kusile unit 6 is proof the utility is making progress in stabilising and strengthening electricity supply.
“Meeting the targets we set in the generation recovery plan and our strategic road map underscores our determination to deliver new capacity, enhance generation performance, support economic growth and ultimately deliver a more sustainable energy future.
“We reiterate our commitment to ensuring SA is in no way returning to the levels of load-shedding we experienced in 2023, and our focus remains on delivering a more reliable, resilient and sustainable power system for the country,” said Marokane.
Eskom said over the next six months the unit will undergo extensive testing and optimisation before reaching commercial operation, when its 800MW capacity will be officially added to its generation fleet.
