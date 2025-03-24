The Mdantsane East London Taxi Association (Melta) said on Monday there would be a total shutdown of taxi services in the greater East London area on Tuesday as taxi operators protest over what they allege is the “persecution” of prominent taxi boss and businessman Simphiwe “Gabs” Mtshala by police.
Mtshala appeared in court on Wednesday last week facing serious charges of taxi-related murders, attempted murders, illegal possession of firearms and extortion.
However, after about 10 minutes in the dock, Mtshala was released when the charges against him were withdrawn at the 11th hour.
It was the fourth time in five months that Mtshala, who owns an armed security company and is a Santaco provincial leader, had been either arrested or detained.
The charges were withdrawn each time and he was set free.
Melta spokesperson Welile Blaai said late on Monday that they had held a meeting which resolved that all affiliated taxi operators in the area down tools and completely shut down all routes in protest over the recent arrests of Mtshala, who heads the association.
Since November 2024, Mtshala has been held for questioning by police four times, in some instances appearing in court, but each time the charges against him were withdrawn.
Blaai said police should instead thoroughly conduct their investigations before arresting Mtshala who was being “victimised through these nonsensical arrests that end with withdrawn court cases”.
Daily Dispatch
BREAKING | East London taxi shutdown on Tuesday in protest over arrest of Santaco boss
Image: news
The Mdantsane East London Taxi Association (Melta) said on Monday there would be a total shutdown of taxi services in the greater East London area on Tuesday as taxi operators protest over what they allege is the “persecution” of prominent taxi boss and businessman Simphiwe “Gabs” Mtshala by police.
Mtshala appeared in court on Wednesday last week facing serious charges of taxi-related murders, attempted murders, illegal possession of firearms and extortion.
However, after about 10 minutes in the dock, Mtshala was released when the charges against him were withdrawn at the 11th hour.
It was the fourth time in five months that Mtshala, who owns an armed security company and is a Santaco provincial leader, had been either arrested or detained.
The charges were withdrawn each time and he was set free.
Melta spokesperson Welile Blaai said late on Monday that they had held a meeting which resolved that all affiliated taxi operators in the area down tools and completely shut down all routes in protest over the recent arrests of Mtshala, who heads the association.
Since November 2024, Mtshala has been held for questioning by police four times, in some instances appearing in court, but each time the charges against him were withdrawn.
Blaai said police should instead thoroughly conduct their investigations before arresting Mtshala who was being “victimised through these nonsensical arrests that end with withdrawn court cases”.
Daily Dispatch
ARREST, RELEASE, REPEAT | Eastern Cape businessman's latest brush with the law
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos