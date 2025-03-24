Death toll rises to five in Soshanguve informal settlement attack on patrollers

“We commend the swift action of the police in initiating a manhunt for those responsible and urge them to be vigilant and thorough in their investigations. We will not allow such criminality to undermine the safety of our communities. We also call on the residents of Marry Me and surrounding areas to work closely with the police and provide any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators. Police are relying on your co-operation.”
The death toll from the attack at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve has risen to five after a 20-year-old succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.
He was one of eight victims taken to hospital.
The attack, which stemmed from an alleged altercation between community patrollers and a group of individuals on Saturday, left four people fatally shot and partially burnt.
Gauteng police, who discovered the bodies on Saturday morning, are investigating five counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has condemned the attack.
“We condemn in the strongest terms the cold-blooded murders and criminality that took place in Marry Me. The unarmed members of the community were committed against crime and improving the safety of their community. It was remarkable they took a stand against crime, and that is the right thing to do,” he said.
