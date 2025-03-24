A KwaZulu-Natal man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend Nomfundo Msibi, 34, in the parking lot at Gateway Mall in Umhlanga, north of Durban, last year has been found guilty of premeditated murder.
Video footage of Siphamandla Khumalo stabbing Msibi was previously played by state advocate Krishen Shah in the Durban high court. The state had also relied on two state witnesses, Mthobisi Gasela, who is the boyfriend of the victim, and police officer Det-Const Boitumelo Phama to prove the case.
Khumalo and another man fled after Msibi, 30, was stabbed. An okapi knife was found lodged in her body.
On Monday, high court judge Jacqueline Henriques said after considering the probabilities and improbabilities she had found the state had proved beyond doubt Khumalo was guilty.
She said the 22 stab wounds inflicted on Msibi’s body had demonstrated Khumalo’s intention to kill her.
Man found guilty of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend at Gateway Mall last year
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
“I am satisfied the murder was premeditated. The CCTV footage shows Khumalo repeatedly stabbing Msibi,” said Henriques.
According to the indictment, Msibi ended her relationship with Khumalo and limited her communication with him as she was in another relationship. On August 4, Msibi was contacted by Khumalo’s brother to meet him at a store in Gateway so they could finalise a lay bye garment for her child.
Henriques said Khumalo had lured Msibi to the shopping mall under false pretences. She said Khumalo had also prevented Msibi from escaping.
“This was observed by Gasela,” the judge said.
Khumalo, who was represented by Legal Aid attorney Phumelele Danisa, elected not to testify in his defence. He had pleaded not guilty.
A victim impact statement from Msibi's family members has been submitted to the court. Khumalo’s lawyer plans to hear from his client as the court is expected to commence arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentencing.
