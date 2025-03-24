News

N2 and R61 to get special focus to reduce Easter road carnage

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 24 March 2025

Two of the province’s deadliest roads, the N2 and R61 between Mthatha and Komani, will receive special attention from traffic authorities ahead of the Easter long weekend...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trial of couple in child porn case begins at Randburg Magistrates' Court
Cross-examination of key witnesses continues in Joshlin kidnap trial