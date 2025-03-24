One suspect was shot dead and five others were arrested after a shoot-out with police in Westdene, Johannesburg, on Monday.
One suspect killed, five others suspected of church robberies arrested after shoot-out with police
Image: SAPS
One suspect was shot dead and five others were arrested after a shoot-out with police in Westdene, Johannesburg, on Monday.
The suspects are believed to have been involved in several incidents where churches and places of worship were robbed. They were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and music instruments that they allegedly stole from a church in Florida.
Two of the five arrested are in hospital under police guard after being injured in the shoot-out.
“Police crime intelligence received information about the suspects who were committing armed robberies and break-ins at places of worship around Gauteng. The information was that a group was planning to rob a church in Florida,” Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said.
Various law enforcement agencies were activated to intercept the suspects.
While on the lookout, the team spotted a Toyota Quantum that was said to be being used by the suspects in Sophiatown.
Image: SAPS
“The suspects sped off as they were stopped by the police. A chase ensued. During the chase, the suspects started shooting at the law enforcement officers and a shoot-out ensued. The suspects’ car crashed into a fence.”
Police recovered three firearms and ammunition from the suspects.
On searching their vehicle, police discovered a music system worth more than R2m that was reportedly stolen from a church in Florida. Police also seized the Toyota Quantum.
“The suspects will be profiled and firearms taken for ballistic tests, to determine if they were used in the commission of other crimes,” Masondo said.
