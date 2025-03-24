Racing drivers, speeding bus and 'road rage incident' lead to deaths and injuries in KZN

The drivers of a VW Golf and a Toyota Tazz were racing each other, leading to a head-on collision that killed three people on the R61 near Wild Coast Sun on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Saturday.
“A preliminary report indicates a VW car and a Toyota Tazz were racing each other, resulting in a head-on collision with a Toyota Yaris. Three people died in the accident. We send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. One person is in a critical condition. Three others who were injured are receiving treatment,” said KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma.
Speed is believed to have contributed to a bus crash on the R34 near Vryheid early on Sunday morning. Duma said three passengers were in “a critical condition, eight were seriously injured and 11 were moderately wounded".
“According to the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), a bus carrying IFP supporters, which belongs to Sun Coaches, overturned. The latest preliminary report indicates the bus driver was speeding," Duma said.
A man was killed in an alleged road rage incident on the Mangosuthu highway near the KwaMnyandu Mall in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Sunday morning, said ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.
Paramedics found the deceased man, believed to be in his 40s, lying next to his SUV. He had sustained gunshot wounds.
N2 and R61 to get special focus to reduce Easter road carnage
Jamieson said it was alleged there was an altercation between two drivers which led to the shooting.
“Police were in attendance and will be investigating.”
Duma conducted a roadblock at the Marrianhill toll plaza as thousands of vehicles left Durban after the long weekend.
“We recorded more than 1,000 vehicles per hour on Thursday afternoon and Friday. The traffic volume gives us a sense of what to expect this coming Easter holiday. We will work with church leaders and inter-faith organisations to ensure we check vehicles that will be used.
“We will have high visibility of the RTI throughout the Easter holidays and will work with traffic officers across all municipalities,” said Duma.
A call centre for the department of transport was expected to be launched on Thursday.
Duma said: “On March 28 we will launch the transport forum comprising about 900 members. They come from wards in local communities. Transport forums will assist with road safety campaigns and related community-based activities.”
