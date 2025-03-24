News

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of key witnesses continues in Joshlin Smith kidnap trial

By TimesLIVE - 24 March 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

The cross-examination of Lourentia Lombaard, the key state witness in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Monday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trial of couple in child porn case begins at Randburg Magistrates' Court
Cross-examination of key witnesses continues in Joshlin kidnap trial